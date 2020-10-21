Monday, Oct. 26
JV Fbl^open TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 27
5/6:15 p.m. ^7/8th Fbl vs. Butterfield (Van Buren)
^Xcountry^@ Shiloh
Thursday, Oct. 29
6 p.m.^9th Fbl^@ Van Buren
Friday, Oct. 30
7 p.m.^Fbl^Farmington
