Oct. 8

Joshua Colton Bunting, 32, Pea Ridge, and Alicia Nicole Lyons, 30, Sheridan

Oct. 12

Christopher Presley Moore, 39, and Amanda Marie Foster, 45, both of Garfield

Oct. 13

John Glen Hayes, 55, and Cristina Marie Trotter, 43, both of Pea Ridge

Edgar Rene Martinez, 23, and Hannah Noel Smith, 23, both of Pea Ridge