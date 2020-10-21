Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 12

Medical, Indian Hills Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Structure fire, assist PRFD, 1700 Bloxham Rd.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Medical, Battlefield Road

Motor-vehicle collision, U.S. Hwy. 62

Sunday, Oct. 18

Medical, Red Oak Lane

