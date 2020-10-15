Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Avoca Fire Dept. by Annette Beard | October 15, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Medical, Sun Ridge Circle

Monday, Oct. 5

Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake, 9027 N. Park Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Medical, East Circle Road

Motor-vehicle collision, Radar Road

Thursday, Oct. 8

Medical, Guylle Ridge Road

Saturday, Oct. 10

Vehicle fire next to building, assist LFFD, 580 Spring Cliff Drive

Medical, Scenic Drive

Medical, Scenic Drive

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT