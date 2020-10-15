Sunday, Oct. 4
Medical, Sun Ridge Circle
Monday, Oct. 5
Fire alarm, assist Beaver Lake, 9027 N. Park Rd.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Medical, East Circle Road
Motor-vehicle collision, Radar Road
Thursday, Oct. 8
Medical, Guylle Ridge Road
Saturday, Oct. 10
Vehicle fire next to building, assist LFFD, 580 Spring Cliff Drive
Medical, Scenic Drive
Medical, Scenic Drive
