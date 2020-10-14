Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools Menus by Kathy Lauver | October 14, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

REMOTE LEARNING

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, garden salad, broccoli florets w/ ranch, fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Breakfast: Super donut, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, seasoned corn, refried beans, applesauce cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, roll, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or pork cutlet

Thursday, Oct. 22

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, oven baked fries, celery sticks w/ ranch, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or hot pocket

Friday, Oct. 23

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Big Daddy pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• All students under 18 — Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• All students 18 and Under — Free

• Adults^$3.75

