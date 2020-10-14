Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.

September 2020

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Percent^Previous Month^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^3^0^22

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^3^22

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^11^22^168

Alarm^6^17^81

Animal bite^0^1^16

Animal call^17^21^200

Assault/ battery^0^0^6

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^1^17

Breaking or entering^9^3^34

Burglary^3^2^17

Business check^0^14^43

Civil call^3^12^174

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^1

Criminal mischief^1^1^32

Death investigation^0^1^2

Disturbance^11^14^107

Emergency message^0^3^0

Environmental^1^20^6

Extra patrol^1^37^20

Follow up^20^0^246

Fraud/ forgery^9^1^101

Gun shots^0^13^5

Harassment/ harassing communications^3^12^22

Informational^23^0^140

Investigation^0^8^61

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^2

Lost/found property^2^4^92

Missing person adult^0^10^3

Missing person juvenile^3^0^31

Motorist assist^6^6^82

MVC w/entrapment^0^7^0

MVC w/injury^0^1^41

MVC wo/injury^7^5^62

Narcotics investigation^2^65^9

Noise complaint^1^2^32

Other^8^0^222

Overdose^0^3^8

Prowler^0^2^1

Public assist^0^0^33

Pursuit^1^19^3

Rape/sexual assault^1^0^8

Reckless driver^12^0^138

Residential structure fire^0^0^4

Road hazard^0^3^12

Runaway^0^2^0

Sex offender investigation^0^23^4

Stolen vehicle^0^5^8

Suspicious circumstance^11^3^225

Theft^3^199^40

Threats^5^4^14

Traffic stop^288^0^2283

Trespassing^0^0^13

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^1^5

Unlock^2^0^10

Warrant service/felony^0^1^5

Warrant service/misdemeanor^19^99^390

Welfare check^5^4^91

Total^500^674^5414

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^10^157

Warnings-^0^12

Warrant arrests-^40^391

City ordinance-^2^34

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^48^445

Warnings-^236^1756

Verbal-^0^20

City ordinance-^4^18

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^5^53

Warrant arrests-^1^14

Agency Assists^18^441

New Cases^132^1127

Traffic Stops^288^2335

