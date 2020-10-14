September 2020
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Percent^Previous Month^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^3^0^22
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^3^22
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^11^22^168
Alarm^6^17^81
Animal bite^0^1^16
Animal call^17^21^200
Assault/ battery^0^0^6
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^2^1^17
Breaking or entering^9^3^34
Burglary^3^2^17
Business check^0^14^43
Civil call^3^12^174
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^1
Criminal mischief^1^1^32
Death investigation^0^1^2
Disturbance^11^14^107
Emergency message^0^3^0
Environmental^1^20^6
Extra patrol^1^37^20
Follow up^20^0^246
Fraud/ forgery^9^1^101
Gun shots^0^13^5
Harassment/ harassing communications^3^12^22
Informational^23^0^140
Investigation^0^8^61
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^1^2
Lost/found property^2^4^92
Missing person adult^0^10^3
Missing person juvenile^3^0^31
Motorist assist^6^6^82
MVC w/entrapment^0^7^0
MVC w/injury^0^1^41
MVC wo/injury^7^5^62
Narcotics investigation^2^65^9
Noise complaint^1^2^32
Other^8^0^222
Overdose^0^3^8
Prowler^0^2^1
Public assist^0^0^33
Pursuit^1^19^3
Rape/sexual assault^1^0^8
Reckless driver^12^0^138
Residential structure fire^0^0^4
Road hazard^0^3^12
Runaway^0^2^0
Sex offender investigation^0^23^4
Stolen vehicle^0^5^8
Suspicious circumstance^11^3^225
Theft^3^199^40
Threats^5^4^14
Traffic stop^288^0^2283
Trespassing^0^0^13
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^1^5
Unlock^2^0^10
Warrant service/felony^0^1^5
Warrant service/misdemeanor^19^99^390
Welfare check^5^4^91
Total^500^674^5414
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^10^157
Warnings-^0^12
Warrant arrests-^40^391
City ordinance-^2^34
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^48^445
Warnings-^236^1756
Verbal-^0^20
City ordinance-^4^18
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^5^53
Warrant arrests-^1^14
Agency Assists^18^441
New Cases^132^1127
Traffic Stops^288^2335