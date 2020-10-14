TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Pea Ridge Fire and Ambulance were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Guthrie Road about 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. The female driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Pea Ridge Police assisted. The incident was investigated by Benton County Sheriff's deputies.
