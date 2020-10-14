Georgia Lynn Beaver

Georgia Lynn Beaver, 69, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 11, 2020, in Legacy Village Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 19, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Lynn Holman Smith and Lillian Arden Evans Smith.

She married David Beaver on Feb. 19, 1993, and worked for the Benton County Assessors Office for 19 years. She loved to travel and ride Harleys with her husband Beaver. She was a gearhead, loved camping and collected decorative eggs. She loved spending time with her grandkids and was a Baptist.

Survivors are her husband, David Beaver of the home; five children, Elizabeth Rice of Missouri, Linda Oneal and husband Wahlon of Pea Ridge, John Thomas and wife Michelle of Pea Ridge, Travis Beaver and wife Sarah of Wentworth, Mo., and Tempest Cooper-Dana and husband Joe of Wheaton, Mo.; four siblings, Peggy Sago of Mathis, Texas, Mary Roy of Aransas Pass, Texas, Michael Smith and wife Joanie of Donaldsonville, Ga., and Darlene Wearins of Hope Mills, N.C.; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in Sisco Funeral Home.

Graveside service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in Dent Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.