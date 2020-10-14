Sign in
Lady Blackhawks win last home games by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Senior Gracelyn Hissong, No. 6, prepares to serve

Tuesday, Oct. 6

vs. Gentry

in Gentry

B (W) 25-8, 25-15

• Haile Muller -- 6 aces

• Lucy Vincent -- 6 aces

A (W) 25-18, 25-15

• Teagan Swift -- 10 kills

• Kasey Goldberg -- 4 kills

JV (W) 25-12, 25-5

• Kyleigh Pruitt 7 -- aces

• Nalea Holliday 4 -- aces

V (W) 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

• Josey Goldberg -- 4 aces and 12 kills

• Lauren Wright -- 6 kills

Thursday, Oct. 8

vs. Farmington

in Pea Ridge

JV (W) 25-22, 25-19

• Maddie Peterson -- 5 kills

• Natalie Graham -- 3 aces

V (W) 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

• Josey Goldberg -- 15 kills

• Gracie Easterling -- 2 aces

photo
Senior Olivia McCracken, No. 11
photo
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) and senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3)
photo
photo
Junior Izzy Smith (No. 14)
photo
Senior Lauren Wright, No. 5,
photo
Senior Lauren Wright, No. 5,
photo
Senior Josey Goldberg, No. 7
photo
Senior Josey Goldberg, No. 7
photo
photo
photo
Junior varsity Lady Blackhawks McKyah Lipscomb and Demi Rosser keep their eyes on the volleyball during the game Thursday, Oct. 8, against the junior varsity Lady Cardinals from Farmington.
photo
photo
No. 11 Olivia McCracken, senior, watches as team mate...
photo
Senior Olivia McCracken, No. 11
photo
Meghan Gaston, No. 24, a sophomore
photo
Senior Lauren Wright, No. 5,

