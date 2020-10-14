Senior Gracelyn Hissong, No. 6, prepares to serve
Tuesday, Oct. 6
vs. Gentry
in Gentry
B (W) 25-8, 25-15
• Haile Muller -- 6 aces
• Lucy Vincent -- 6 aces
A (W) 25-18, 25-15
• Teagan Swift -- 10 kills
• Kasey Goldberg -- 4 kills
JV (W) 25-12, 25-5
• Kyleigh Pruitt 7 -- aces
• Nalea Holliday 4 -- aces
V (W) 25-11, 25-13, 25-6
• Josey Goldberg -- 4 aces and 12 kills
• Lauren Wright -- 6 kills
Thursday, Oct. 8
vs. Farmington
in Pea Ridge
JV (W) 25-22, 25-19
• Maddie Peterson -- 5 kills
• Natalie Graham -- 3 aces
V (W) 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
• Josey Goldberg -- 15 kills
• Gracie Easterling -- 2 aces
Senior Olivia McCracken, No. 11
Sophomore Sydney Spears (No. 12) and senior Zaelea Harris (No. 3)
Junior Izzy Smith (No. 14)
Senior Lauren Wright, No. 5,
Senior Josey Goldberg, No. 7
Junior varsity Lady Blackhawks McKyah Lipscomb and Demi Rosser keep their eyes on the volleyball during the game Thursday, Oct. 8, against the junior varsity Lady Cardinals from Farmington.
No. 11 Olivia McCracken, senior, watches as team mate...
Meghan Gaston, No. 24, a sophomore
