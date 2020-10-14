Tuesday, Oct. 6

vs. Gentry

in Gentry

B (W) 25-8, 25-15

• Haile Muller -- 6 aces

• Lucy Vincent -- 6 aces

A (W) 25-18, 25-15

• Teagan Swift -- 10 kills

• Kasey Goldberg -- 4 kills

JV (W) 25-12, 25-5

• Kyleigh Pruitt 7 -- aces

• Nalea Holliday 4 -- aces

V (W) 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

• Josey Goldberg -- 4 aces and 12 kills

• Lauren Wright -- 6 kills

Thursday, Oct. 8

vs. Farmington

in Pea Ridge

JV (W) 25-22, 25-19

• Maddie Peterson -- 5 kills

• Natalie Graham -- 3 aces

V (W) 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

• Josey Goldberg -- 15 kills

• Gracie Easterling -- 2 aces