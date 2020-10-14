Growth and the issues that accompany it continue to dominate the agenda for the City Council which is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
Items on the agenda include:
• Fire Chief Jack Wassman;
• Water/Wastewater superintendent Ken Hayes – Update treatment plant;
• Street Supt. Nathan See – update on annual Fall Clean Up;
• Municipal service charge and League Defense Program and drug testing;
• Rezone Ord. 685 – Rezone from A-1 to R-1, T. Marta, 1403 S. Curtis Ave.;
• Final Plat Ord. 686 – F. Miller, Elkhorn Ridge Phase 4;
• Final Plat Ord. 687 – K. Felgenhauer, Fox Spur Phase 2; and
• Advertise for bids for Solid Waste Services agreement.
