"Aprils have never meant much to me, autumns seem that season of beginning, spring."

― Truman Capote, Breakfast at Tiffany's

Autumn is here! The leaves are changing, the breezes are getting cool (well, at least cooler. We're still in Arkansas.), and everyone has pumpkin spice on the mind. If you have visited the Pea Ridge Library recently, you will have noticed that we have decked the stacks with autumnal foliage, Jack-o-lanterns, and scarecrows. We are ready for fall!

This summer, we offered our Summer Reading Program online via the Beanstack Tracker app. Since we have access to this app year-round, we have created our very first Autumn Reading Challenge -- Fall into Reading.

Not only is this challenge set up like a "normal" reading challenge with a book log and minutes tracker, but there are also many activities built-in, like crafting, visiting the library, and reading one of the titles on our Recommended Book List. Sign up by visiting cityofpearidge.beanstack.com

We are OPEN from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. We are here for you and strive to serve our community. Come see us!

•••

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is a clerk of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.