Oct. 1
Dustin James Mabry, 40, Seligman, Mo., and Kara Denise Howard, 37, Pea Ridge
Dustin Ray Phy, 28, and Sierra Lynn Smith, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Michael Anthony Pines, 30, and Amanda Lou Weiser, 39, both of Pea Ridge
Oct. 2
Luis Armando Cisneros Calderon, 32, and Paige Rae-Ann Merrill-Hall, 27, both of Garfield
