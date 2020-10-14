Sign in
Benton County marriage licenses by Terri OByrne | Today at 2:30 a.m.
Oct. 1

Dustin James Mabry, 40, Seligman, Mo., and Kara Denise Howard, 37, Pea Ridge

Dustin Ray Phy, 28, and Sierra Lynn Smith, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Michael Anthony Pines, 30, and Amanda Lou Weiser, 39, both of Pea Ridge

Oct. 2

Luis Armando Cisneros Calderon, 32, and Paige Rae-Ann Merrill-Hall, 27, both of Garfield

