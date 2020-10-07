Lady Blackhawk Josey Goldberg
vs. Harrison
Sept. 28
A (L) 21-25, 12-25
• Kayleigh Mathis^3 kills, 3 aces
JV (L) 23-25, 20-25
• Meghan Gaston^6 kills
• Maddie Peterson 3^ aces
V (W) 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
• Josey Goldberg^10 kills
• Lauren Wright^6 kills
vs. Gravette
Oct. 1
A (W) 25-10, 25-6
• Ashlyn Short^12 aces
• Kayleigh Mathis^4 kills, 4 aces
• Teagan Swift^5 kills
JV (W) 25-21, 25-16
• Maddie Peterson^4 kills, 5 aces
• McKyah Lipscomb^3 aces
V (W) 25-22, 25-18, 25-9
• Josey Goldberg^11 kills
• Sydney Spears^6 kills
Pea Ridge High School varsity Lady Blackhawks volleyball
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.