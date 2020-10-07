Sign in
Varsity volleyball wins by Annette Beard | October 7, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Lady Blackhawk Josey Goldberg

vs. Harrison

Sept. 28

A (L) 21-25, 12-25

• Kayleigh Mathis^3 kills, 3 aces

JV (L) 23-25, 20-25

• Meghan Gaston^6 kills

• Maddie Peterson 3^ aces

V (W) 25-18, 25-22, 26-24

• Josey Goldberg^10 kills

• Lauren Wright^6 kills

vs. Gravette

Oct. 1

A (W) 25-10, 25-6

• Ashlyn Short^12 aces

• Kayleigh Mathis^4 kills, 4 aces

• Teagan Swift^5 kills

JV (W) 25-21, 25-16

• Maddie Peterson^4 kills, 5 aces

• McKyah Lipscomb^3 aces

V (W) 25-22, 25-18, 25-9

• Josey Goldberg^11 kills

• Sydney Spears^6 kills

photo
photo
Pea Ridge High School varsity Lady Blackhawks volleyball

