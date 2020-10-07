50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 8, 1970

Fred McKinney, president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce, appointed the following nominating committee: W.R. Taylor, Robert Holmes and Earle Jines.

The first public appearance of the Pea Ridge School Band is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. Miss Mabel Hardy, PTA president, announced that the band will be featured at the regular monthly meeting of the PTA on that night. She issued an invitation to all parents and teachers, and others of the community who are interested in the band to attend the meeting.

A group of Pea Ridge citizens are announcing a called meeting for community action to be held here in the Pea Ridge E.H. Club Building at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. It is announced that representatives of the Northwest Arkansas Office of Economic Opportunity are scheduled to be on hand. It is understood that there is a movement underway here to investigate the possibility of establishing both a community center and child day care center in Pea Ridge.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 1980

"Circumstances at this moment, from my contacts, appear very favorable for FmHA approval of the loan and grant to Pea Ridge for its sewer plant construction and sewer line extension," engineer Carl Yates told the Pea Ridge Country TIMES Tuesday.

An ordinance regulating the location of mobile homes in Avoca was introduced to the Town of Avoca Council Tuesday.

Pea Ridge Park Commission, at a meeting Thursday evening, selected Kathy Knox as chairman for the coming year. Retiring chairman Bob Harp will serve as vice chairman for the year.

Tires on three vehicles were slashed sometime Thursday night, Oct. 2, along Davis Street, Police Chief Loyd Pifer reports. Tires on the city of Pea Ridge pickup parked on the street at the Ron David residence were slashed.

Dorothy "Sally" LeBoeuf, M.D., after 15 years in Los Angeles metropolitan area, wanted to live and bring up her children in a little town, practice in a small, rural community and have space to indulge some hobbies. So, when an Arkansas friend at the University of California, Irvine, kept telling her all these things were possible in Arkansas, she listened. And, when she learned Dr. Homer Russell had an opening in Pea Ridge, she moved here.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 11, 1990

Pea Ridge United Fund general chairman Pat Patterson was ecstatic Monday over progress of the campaign, which so far totals $12,423 following an update of the Industrial Division and results of Saturday's door-to-door solicitation.

There's no question where John Sarge" Pierce stands on the Pea Ridge annexation issue facing voters on Nov. 6. He's vehemently against it. A majority of voters in Pea Ridge and those in the area proposed for annexation just west of Pea Ridge will decide the question at the polls.

The president of the Pea Ridge Lions Club said there is a very good chance that a world record will be achieved at the second annual Lions Club Mule Jump this Saturday at the Pea Ridge City Park. Dale Wagner, president of the Lions Club, said a 73-inch jump could take the title. Last year's winner, owned by Don Sams, jumped 72 inches.

Angela Robinson was crowned homecoming queen of Pea Ridge High School Friday night by Chad VanLaningham. Members of her court were Julie Frost, Leyla Maloney, Dawn Day, Kelly Johnson, Jennifer Sisemore, Cristy Graham, Misty Scarpinatto, Jenifer Ford, Megan Blevins and Aimee Winn.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2000

The 12th annual International Mule Jump will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, in the Pea Ridge City Park. According to United Fund chairman Jim Dawson, this year's mule jump should prove to be an especially exciting event, perhaps the most memorable in recent history.

"We want a track," was the cry from a group of parents at the Pea Ridge School Board meeting Monday night. They also requested a coach. the parents have children on the Pea Ridge Trackhawks team. The Trackhawks are elementary and junior high age students at Pea Ridge who are being coached by volunteer John McGee.

Garfield City Council members received a map of the water service areas for Avoca, Garfield, Gateway and Lost Bridge at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3. A disputed area with Avoca has been put into the Garfield area. According to Jerry Martin, engineer with Engineering Services Inc., overseeing the Two-Ton water project, the city's loan from the Arkansas Soil and Water Conservation Commission should be ready for approval.

When? came the questions for Mike Webb and Lynn Malbrough at a meeting about widening U.S. Highway 62 from Avoca to Gateway. "We don't know," came the answer. Webb and Malbrough, planners with the environmental division of the Arkansas Highway Department, met with interested residents and business owners from the Garfield are Friday to discuss the Hwy. 62 plans.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2010

A dangerous access driveway prompted Planning Commission members to deny a home occupation approved in August. After learning that the access to the house was not what was presented in August, planners reconsidered the request and unanimously denied it at the Oct. 5 meeting. The request was from Rachel Patton for a daycare in her home on Patterson Road.

"I keep saying I'm gonna retire her," Jerry Nelson said of his 37-year-old mule, Babes,"but she keeps wanting to go." Babes won the 51-inches and over mule jump by clearing 51 inches. Nelson said the two go to about 15 to 20 jumps a year. Babes was just one of about 40 mules competing for prizes from ribbons, to trophies, cash and belt buckles in several different events on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010.

Claiming there are speed traps in the city, mayoral candidate Joe Hart has requested to be put on this month's City Council agenda.

GATEWAY -- Reminiscent of the arch which spanned the highway leading east out of Gateway, a new arch is rising just off U. S. Highway 62 at the entrance to the city park. Mayor Lida Schnitzer said, "We used to have an arch over what used to be 47 highway." Mayor since 1989, Schnitzer was born on the land now encompassed by the Pea Ridge National Military Park and has lived in Gateway since she was 6 years old. She said she remembers the former arch which was felled in 1950.