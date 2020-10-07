Apple
Police patrolman Kevin Apple has been in law enforcement for 20 years and in Pea Ridge for two years.
He said the best thing about working in Pea Ridge is "serving the citizens of Pea Ridge."
The best thing that has happened to him in his service to the public was: "I saved a three-legged cat."
Apple said he has served many years in different positions in his law enforcement career.
To the people of the community, he said: "Thank you for your continued support."
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.