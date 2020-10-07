Police patrolman Kevin Apple has been in law enforcement for 20 years and in Pea Ridge for two years.

He said the best thing about working in Pea Ridge is "serving the citizens of Pea Ridge."

The best thing that has happened to him in his service to the public was: "I saved a three-legged cat."

Apple said he has served many years in different positions in his law enforcement career.

To the people of the community, he said: "Thank you for your continued support."