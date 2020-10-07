City of Pea Ridge
P.O. Box 10
975 Weston St.
Pea Ridge, AR 72751
Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.
• Mayor: Jackie Crabtree, 479-451-1122; [email protected], expires 2023
• City clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected], expires 2023
City Department Heads
Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106
Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109
Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]
Fire/ambulance: Jack Wassman, [email protected]
Streets: Nathan See, [email protected], 479-451-8654
Council Members:
Ward 1 Position 1
• Ray Easley, P.O. Box 86, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8244; [email protected]; Term: expires 2020
Ward 1 Position 2
• Ginger Larsen; 730 Douglas St., Pea Ridge AR; 479-685-5546; [email protected]; Term: expires 2023
Ward 2 Position 1
• Steve Guthrie, 221 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-640-3256; [email protected]; Term: expires 2020
Ward 2 Position 2
• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: expires 2023
Planning Commission:
• Chris Johnson, chairman, 601 Blair Circle, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 479-866-3375; [email protected]
• Al Fowler, secretary, 298 Green St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8061 or 479-451-8192; [email protected], 2013-2018
• Dr. Karen Sherman, Dove Road, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1048; [email protected], Term: 2015-2020
• Michael Wilhelm, 402-641-3463; [email protected]
• Anthony Byars, 2538 Hayden Road, Pea Ridge, AR; [email protected]; 479-936-4306;
• Greg Pickens, [email protected]
• Patrick Wheeless, [email protected]
Library Board
• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term:2016-2020
• Heather Reiter, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023
• Kerri Christensen, secretary, 479-330-0202, Term: 2016-2019
• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2017-2020
• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2016-2020
• Charley Clark, 479-644-0833, Term: 2018-2023
• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024
Park Commission
• Nathan See, city representative, 479-451-8654
• Joseph Carlson, chairman, 479-544-1246, [email protected], 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751
• Crystal Carlson, 479-544-1456, 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751
• John Brown
• Theresa Jackson
• Anastasia Jones
School Board
Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]
Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]
Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]
979 Weston St.
Pea Ridge, AR 72751
• Jeff Neil, president, 2011 Greenwood Cove, Pea Ridge, AR, 479-488-6052, [email protected]; term expires 2023
• Sandy Button, P.O. Box 7, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8009; term expires 2022
• Jenny Wood, vice president, 17130 Sugar Hill Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1277; term expires 2021
• Mindy Cawthon, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; term expires 2024
• John Dye, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; term expires 2025