Public officials October 7, 2020 at 9:53 a.m.

City of Pea Ridge

P.O. Box 10

975 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Hours: Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Council meetings 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in the Council Room, City Hall, 977 Weston St.

• Mayor: Jackie Crabtree, 479-451-1122; [email protected], expires 2023

• City clerk: Sandy Button, 479-451-1122, ext. 101; [email protected], expires 2023

City Department Heads

Building: Tony Townsend, [email protected], 479-451-1122 ext. 106

Water/wastewater: Ken Hayes, [email protected], 479-451-1109

Police: Lynn Hahn, [email protected]

Fire/ambulance: Jack Wassman, [email protected]

Streets: Nathan See, [email protected], 479-451-8654

Council Members:

Ward 1 Position 1

• Ray Easley, P.O. Box 86, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8244; [email protected]; Term: expires 2020

Ward 1 Position 2

• Ginger Larsen; 730 Douglas St., Pea Ridge AR; 479-685-5546; [email protected]; Term: expires 2023

Ward 2 Position 1

• Steve Guthrie, 221 Barris Lane, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-640-3256; [email protected]; Term: expires 2020

Ward 2 Position 2

• Cody Keene, 479-366-1173; [email protected]; Term: expires 2023

Planning Commission:

• Chris Johnson, chairman, 601 Blair Circle, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 479-866-3375; [email protected]

• Al Fowler, secretary, 298 Green St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8061 or 479-451-8192; [email protected], 2013-2018

• Dr. Karen Sherman, Dove Road, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1048; [email protected], Term: 2015-2020

• Michael Wilhelm, 402-641-3463; [email protected]

• Anthony Byars, 2538 Hayden Road, Pea Ridge, AR; [email protected]; 479-936-4306;

• Greg Pickens, [email protected]

• Patrick Wheeless, [email protected]

Library Board

• Larry Thompson, chairman, 479-903-6547, Term:2016-2020

• Heather Reiter, vice chairman, 727-480-6630, Term: 2018-2023

• Kerri Christensen, secretary, 479-330-0202, Term: 2016-2019

• Jeff Neil, treasurer, 479-721-5435, Term: 2017-2020

• Wendy Martin, 501-472-5362, Term: 2016-2020

• Charley Clark, 479-644-0833, Term: 2018-2023

• Anita Deal, Term: 2019-2024

Park Commission

• Nathan See, city representative, 479-451-8654

• Joseph Carlson, chairman, 479-544-1246, [email protected], 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Crystal Carlson, 479-544-1456, 1563 Charles St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• John Brown

• Theresa Jackson

• Anastasia Jones

School Board

Superintendent Keith Martin, 800-479-451-0032, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent Kevin Ramey, [email protected]

Assistant superintendent for special services Anne Martfeld, [email protected]

979 Weston St.

Pea Ridge, AR 72751

• Jeff Neil, president, 2011 Greenwood Cove, Pea Ridge, AR, 479-488-6052, [email protected]; term expires 2023

• Sandy Button, P.O. Box 7, Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-8009; term expires 2022

• Jenny Wood, vice president, 17130 Sugar Hill Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-1277; term expires 2021

• Mindy Cawthon, 10550 Hazelton Rd., Pea Ridge, AR 72751; 479-451-0368; [email protected]; term expires 2024

• John Dye, 17252 N. Ark. Hwy. 94, Pea Ridge AR 72751; 451-1151; [email protected]; term expires 2025

