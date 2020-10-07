Monday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, garden salad, Mandarin oranges, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, corn on cob, frozen juice cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, craisins, roll, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Oct. 15
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken n' noodles, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, strawberry cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Friday, Oct. 16
REMOTE LEARNING
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• All students under 18 — Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• All students 18 and Under — Free
• Adults^$3.75