Monday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, sweet potato fries, garden salad, Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Pancakes, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, corn on cob, frozen juice cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or mini corn dogs

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peas, craisins, roll, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Oct. 15

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken n' noodles, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, strawberry cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Friday, Oct. 16

REMOTE LEARNING

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato cup, celery sticks w/ ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.