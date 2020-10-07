Some of the Pea Ridge High School FFA members met recently. Advisor is teacher Perry Mason.
Photograph courtesy of Samantha Huffman
Some of the Pea Ridge High School FFA members met recently with advisor, teacher Perry Mason, who said covid-19 restrictions have hampered activities for the organization.
Photograph courtesy of Samantha Huffman
Some FFA officers gathered for a photograph recently. They are, from left: Jordyn Allison, vice president; Hailee Hayes, vice president; Samantha Huffman, president; and Kale Webb, treasurer. Officers are president Samantha Huffman; vice presidents Zaelea Harris, Jordyn Allison and Hailee Hayes; chaplain Duncan Artt; treasurer Kale Webb; reporter RyLee Rains; secretary Kelsey Whitehill; junior advisor Mikenley Travis; and sentinel Tyson Snow.
Some of the FFA officers, from left: Jordyn Allison, vice president; Hailee Hayes, vice president; Samantha Huffman- President; and Kale Webb, treasurer.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.