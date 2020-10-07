Some of the Pea Ridge High School FFA members met recently. Advisor is teacher Perry Mason.

Some of the Pea Ridge High School FFA members met recently with advisor, teacher Perry Mason, who said covid-19 restrictions have hampered activities for the organization.

Photograph courtesy of Samantha Huffman

Some FFA officers gathered for a photograph recently. They are, from left: Jordyn Allison, vice president; Hailee Hayes, vice president; Samantha Huffman, president; and Kale Webb, treasurer. Officers are president Samantha Huffman; vice presidents Zaelea Harris, Jordyn Allison and Hailee Hayes; chaplain Duncan Artt; treasurer Kale Webb; reporter RyLee Rains; secretary Kelsey Whitehill; junior advisor Mikenley Travis; and sentinel Tyson Snow.