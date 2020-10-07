Applause erupted when Gracie Easterling was named Homecoming Queen Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Blackhawk Stadium.

Due to social distancing requirements imposed by restrictions in response to the covid-19 crisis, Miss Easterling crowned herself with a crown placed on a table on the sidelines.

Maids and their escorts entered the field from opposite ends of the field, met five yards apart near the center of the field, then stood five yards apart on the ends of the field. Masks were worn.

Eight young ladies were chosen to represent the senior class for Blackhawk Homecoming 2020. They were Emily Beck, Ravin Cawthon, Aidan Dayberry, Gracie Easterling, Zaelea Harris, Olivia Grace McCracken, Harmony Reynolds and Blakelee Winn.

Emily Beck, 18, daughter of Jason Dyson and Jessica Ward, was escorted by Brenden Power.

Ravin Cawthon, 17, daughter of Adam and Mindy Cawthon, was escorted by Michael Ericson.

Aiden Dayberry, 17, daughter of Chris and Holly Dayberry was escorted by Marcus Nobles.

Gracie Easterling, 17, daughter of Joel and Cindy Easterling was escorted by Cole Travis.

Zaelea Harris, 17, daughter of Mike and Ginnaya Harris was escorted by Jake Ingram.

Olivia Grace McCracken, 17, daughter of Tandi McCracken was escorted by Carlos Martinez.

Harmony Reynolds, 17, daughter of Chris and Melodie Reynolds was escorted by Colin Stewart.

Blakelee Winn, 17, daughter of Richie and Renee Winn was escorted by Cole Brown.

