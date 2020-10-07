GARFIELD -- A male youth was killed as a result of a one-vehicle crash about 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, on Ventris Road in the Garfield area, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The accident, investigated by Benton County Sheriff's deputies, involved a 2008 Volkswagon Golf.

According to the report, the vehicle was traveling north on Ventris Road at a high rate of speed, failed to navigate the corner and ran off the road hitting a tree on the driver side center.

Road conditions were dry, according to the report.