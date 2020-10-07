Things started well for the Blackhawk football team last week.

A decided underdog to the bigger, faster Morrilton Devil Dogs, the boys from the Ridge kept the ball on the ground to score on their first possession to take an early lead. However, the Dogs' flashy running back Jackson Moll and a big offensive line erased the lead and kept the Hawks in the hole for most of the evening as the guests ran to a 48-13 victory.

Junior Joe Adams (No. 2) ran the first play of the game for 8 yards, and a follow-up carry netted 2 more and a first down to the Pea Ridge 47. Quarterback Zak Withrow (No. 5) then executed a great fake, rolled left and sprinted 11 yards into Dog territory on the 39. Adams then ran for 4 more as did Withrow with senior Carlos Martinez (No. 19) pounding the middle for 2 more and another first down to the 29. The Hawks' success riled the Morrilton defense with the visitors committing a personal foul, moving the ball to the Dog 16. Another personal foul by Morrilton then moved the ball to the 8, where Adams rushed to the 5 to get the Hawks' fourth first down in the drive.

Another personal foul moved the ball to the 3-yard line where Withrow rammed it in in two plays. One of the Dogs' speedy defensive ends raced in to block the kick, leaving the score 6-0 with 7:45 left in the first quarter.

Morrilton's Moll took the kickoff and ran it back all the way, but a block in the back penalty stopped forward movement to the Hawk 35. However, Moll broke loose for 17 yards on the first play then 18 on the second to score the tying points. The kick was good and Morrilton led 7-6 with 6:53 showing.

Two passing plays netted 0 yards for the Hawks and the third-down keeper by Withrow netted but 4 yards and the Hawks were forced to punt with Morrilton taking over on their own 23. Moll rushed for 3 yards then 11 more for first down to the 37. From there, Moll turned on the jets and sprinted 63 yards for his second score and a 14-6 lead with 4:22 left.

The Hawks' third possession started well with Withrow and Adams rushing for a first down to the Hawk 46 after the kickoff. A motion penalty pushed the Hawks back 5 yards forcing them to go to the air. The Hawks completed one of three, with the short pass to Martinez not enough to avoid a punt.

Morrilton took over on their own 24, and with Moll carrying the ball six of eight plays, the Devil Dogs were back in the end zone. The successful PAT kick put the guests up 21-6 with 9:52 left in the half.

Pea Ridge took over on their own 35 after the kickoff with Adams rushing for 9 and 3 yards to gain a first down on the Hawk 47. Two incompletions and a short gainer by Withrow led to another punt which the Dogs downed at their own 13. A terrific run by Darrius Allison picked up 48 yards to the Hawk 19. The Hawks fired up their defense with the next two plays gaining but 2 yards with Blackhawk junior J.T. Roses (No. 21) coming up with a turnover to stop the drive.

The defensive stand inspired the offense as they put together an 11-play scoring drive that used nearly the rest of the half.

After a short gainer by Adams, Withrow connected with receiver Trevor Blair (No. 8) to pick up 39 yards to the Morrilton 44. A pass to Will Anderson (No. 3) and an offside penalty on the Dogs moved the ball to the 34, where Martinez rushed twice for 7 then 4 yards and another first down to the 23. Withrow found Blair open again and he threaded a 10-yarder to the junior receiver for a first down on the 13. WIthrow then gained 6 on a keeper with Martinez picking up 2 to the Dog 5. On third and 2, Withrow barged through for 4, nearly making the end zone before being ruled down at the 1. Adams ran it in on the next play and the Hawks' deficit was narrowed to 21-13 with 25 seconds left in the half.

Unfortunately, 25 seconds was too much time as Jake Sessions ran for 16 on first down with Moll dashing the remaining 41 yards to score with 3 seconds left in the half. The kick made it 28-13 headed into the break.

The Hawks' defense came out motivated, stopping the Dogs on three plays, limiting Moll to just 5 yards on two carries. A penalty and an 11-yard pickup by Martinez gave the Hawks a first down on their own 28. After a quarterback sack put the Hawks into a hole, Withrow zipped a pass to Blair who was racing down the east sidelines when a Dog defender tangled with him before the ball arrived. The obvious penalty was missed by the referees which led to an eventual punt to the Dog 45.

It took the Dogs three plays to score, 6- and 7-yarders by Moll before a 34-yard run by R.J. Malik into the end zone. The kick was good and the visitors led 34-13 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.

The Hawks were 3 and out on their next possession but so were the Dogs who had a golden opportunity after taking possession on the Hawk 21. One rush was stuffed by Pea Ridge with junior Caleb Neil (No. 16) instrumental in defending two passing plays that were batted away near the goal line.

After re-assuming possession on their own 21, Withrow ran for 5 then Martinez ran for 3 and 4 yards for a first down on the 37. A short run, a missed pass, and a short run led to another Hawk punt and it was a beauty with Blair's kick flipping the field with Morrilton taking over on their own.

The Dogs then kept the ball on the ground, grinding down the field on 12 plays for their sixth score, with Moll's big 21-yarder the biggest blow. Allison bulled it in from the 1 put the Dogs up 41-13.

Two passes to Anderson picked up 8 and 17 yards as the locals charged into Dog territory. Martinez rushed three times for 14 yards with the Hawks on the Morrilton 37 looking to score. The drive went by the rails when the Dogs' Javion Ware intercepted a pass and returned it 72 yards to score. The kick set the final score at 48-13.

Withrow led the offense with 94 passing yards and one rushing touchdown. Yards leader in receiving was Trevor Blair who caught four for 60 yards while Anderson snared 3 for 30.

Carlos Martinez led the ground attack with 64 yards on 20 attempts, with Joe Adams picking up 54 on 13 trips. Withrow amassed 43 yards on 13 runs, hampered by two quarterback sacks that lost 13 yards. Sophomore Cade Mann (No. 26) rushed for 29 yards on three forays.

Next up for the Hawks is conference co-leader Vilonia who has raced out to a 4-1 mark as well as a 2-0 league record. Their conference wins are 42-35 over Clarksville and 20-14 over Farmington. They currently command the No. 10 ranking in the CBS/MaxPreps 5A State Football Poll.

Vilonia was 7-4 in 2019, losing in the first round in overtime. They very nearly upset Harrison last season, losing 17-15 with a costly turnover in the red zone late.

The Eagles lost a talented senior class last year and have a small one this seasons, but do boast a talent laden junior class with 40 athletes. Vilonia runs the spread offense led by junior quarterback Austin Myers, an all-conference player in 2019. The Eagles' offensive line matches up well with Pea Ridge size wise, with the Eagles defense a bit on the smaller side.

The running backs, like their signal caller, are all juniors led by Seth Kirk (5'10", 170 pounds) and Hunter McCool (5'10", 170 pounds). Junior Jamison Hinsley will be getting passes sent his way, as well as a number of athletes in their receivers corps. Their kicker, Noah Newman, has kicked goals from more than 30 yards and will be an asset.

This will be a long road game for the Hawks, with Vilonia's stadium almost as far as Little Rock. Fans traveling to the game need to leave early, turning at Conway to follow U.S. Highway 64 east.

Junior Joe Adams (No. 2) runs around defensive linemen Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

"Big Mike" — senior Michael Ericson (No. 51) protects quarterback Zak Withrow (No. 5)

Junior Clay Sebree (No. 58) blocks for quarterback Zak Withrow (No. 5) Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Blackhawk Stadium as Withrow prepares to pass.

Captain Brandt Bowen (No. 78) shook hands with the Morrilton Devil Dogs' captain after the toin coss Friday night to begin the game.