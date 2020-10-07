Benton County
Sept. 24
Christian David Gabriel Campbell, 19, Pea Ridge, and Kelayna Faye Browning, 19, Bentonville
Nicholas Drew Glanton, 28, Pea Ridge, and Katelyn Taylor Minor, 27, Rogers
Washington County
Sept. 25
Matthew John Tillery, 27, and Shenia Rashell Myers, 23, both of Pea Ridge
