Marriage licenses by Terri OByrne | October 7, 2020 at 2:30 a.m.

Benton County

Sept. 24

Christian David Gabriel Campbell, 19, Pea Ridge, and Kelayna Faye Browning, 19, Bentonville

Nicholas Drew Glanton, 28, Pea Ridge, and Katelyn Taylor Minor, 27, Rogers

Washington County

Sept. 25

Matthew John Tillery, 27, and Shenia Rashell Myers, 23, both of Pea Ridge

