Pea Ridge Lions Club members, from left, Steve and Jeanne Hasbrouck, Judy Fortner, Keith Escue, Harry Palmer and Cody Thelen worked Saturday, Sept. 26, on a community service projecting cleaning the roadsides along Slack Street (Arkansas Highway 72) from the intersection with Curtis Avenue to the intersection with It'll Do Road. The Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday the month in the Heritage Building, downtown Pea Ridge (adjacent to the Intermediate School). With cooperating weather, meetings have been held outside. Visitors and new members are encouraged to come and see what the Lions Club is all about.