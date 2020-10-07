District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Brett Howard Ash, 29, careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; leaving scene of an accident, guilty

Humberto Caceres, 33, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty

Remington Skyler Coe, 27, no tail lamps or reflectors, dismissed; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Christopher L. Cole, 45, domestic battery, nol prossed

James Gerald Dupont, 60, driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty

Ace Edwards, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty

Jericho B. Lambert, 25, public intoxication, guilty

Cody Austin Lynge, 22, speeding, guilty

Jake L. Meredith, 33, speeding, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Christine Marie Neal, 45, no insurance proof present, guilty

Hunter Kenneth Rusher, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Meranda Christine Shepherd, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Grant Christopher Thomas, 23, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Adam James Ziemianin, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty