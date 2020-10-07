District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Brett Howard Ash, 29, careless and prohibited driving, dismissed; leaving scene of an accident, guilty
Humberto Caceres, 33, violation of ignition interlock device, guilty
Remington Skyler Coe, 27, no tail lamps or reflectors, dismissed; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Christopher L. Cole, 45, domestic battery, nol prossed
James Gerald Dupont, 60, driving on a suspended or revoked driver's license, guilty
Ace Edwards, 19, possession of controlled substance, guilty
Jericho B. Lambert, 25, public intoxication, guilty
Cody Austin Lynge, 22, speeding, guilty
Jake L. Meredith, 33, speeding, nol prossed; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Christine Marie Neal, 45, no insurance proof present, guilty
Hunter Kenneth Rusher, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Meranda Christine Shepherd, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Grant Christopher Thomas, 23, no insurance proof present, guilty; speeding, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Adam James Ziemianin, 21, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty