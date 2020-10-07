Photograph by Samantha Huffman

Blackhawk cheerleaders are seniors Nate Graham, Kyla Wheeless, and Alison Hiett and Addie Rhine (co-captains); juniors Kennedy Allison, Isabella Cruz, Mary Hargiss, Monique Holley, Kiowa Morris, Riley Robbins, Maddie Rogers and Tristan Thurman (captain); and sophomores Aniya Clark, Lindsay Garrard, Morgan Garrard, Meghan Gaston, Natalie Graham, Addi Jennings, Brooke McCool and Max Scholtes. Manager is Kenna Shiers. Coaches are Courtney Hurst, head coach, and Amber Harrison, assistant coach.