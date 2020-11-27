Pea Ridge Police were questioning a woman Friday afternoon as the result of a high-speed vehicle pursuit, according to Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, a Pea Ridge Police officer attempted to stop a green Chevrolet trailblazer on South Curtis Avenue for a license plate that was listed as stolen out of Rogers. The driver of the vehicle fled, turned east onto Sugar Creek Road with speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, eventually coming out on U.S. Highway 62 on which speeds were as high as 100 miles per hour, according to police.

At one point, the driver turned onto Lester Lane and struck the front of the vehicle driven by Pea Ridge Police. The pursuit eventually ended on South Summit Drive when the vehicle got stuck. The male driver fled on foot, according to police.

The female passenger was taken into custody.

The male driver is described as about 5-foot, 10-inches, slender, last seen wearing a gray and white T-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen running southeast on Summit Loop.

The vehicle was listed as stolen out of Fayetteville. The tags, which were issued to a gray 2001 Chevrolet trailblazer, were listed as stolen from Rogers.

Police from Rogers and Little Flock assisted in the pursuit and investigation. The incident is still under investigation, according to police.