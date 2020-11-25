Pea Ridge DECA is partnering up with the Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial Scholarship.

Two juniors at Pea Ridge High School, Nalea Holliday and Riley Robbins, are conducting a fundraiser in honor of Ayden and the Ayden Cotton 24 Forever Memorial Scholarship. With them having been two of Ayden's very close classmates, they wanted to help support this foundation in any way possible. Currently, they are selling 'Live Like Ayden' t-shirts and decal stickers.

Be on the lookout for another fundraiser Pea Ridge DECA wishes to do in order to support this foundation.

"Ayden was always one of my best friends, so being able to do this in honor of him is truly a blessing," Holliday said.

These two girls are truly an inspiration at such a young age to so many people and seeing what they are able to accomplish is astonishing.

To order a shirt or decal sticker to support this foundation, email Holliday at [email protected], Robbins at [email protected] or teacher Mrs. Tianna Young at [email protected]

Payment may be dropped off at Pea Ridge High School via cash or check by a credit card over the phone. Orders and payment is due by Tuesday, Dec. 1.