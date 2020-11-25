October 2020
Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020
Avoca^$6,332^$6,627^$5,358^$8,060^$10,605
Garfield^$9,025^$11,782^$10,873^$11,888^$18,471
Pea Ridge^$52,753^$56,487^$54,628^$73,314^$86,467
County
Avoca^$8,492^$8,348^$9,355^$11,117^$11,321
Garfield^$8,735^$8,588^$9,623^$11,436^$11,645
Gateway^$7,048^$6,928^$7,764^$9,226^$9,395
Pea Ridge^$83,422^$82,009^$91,900^$109,211^$111,211
