Sales tax revenue Today at 4:00 a.m.

October 2020

Municipal^2016^2017^2018^2019^2020

Avoca^$6,332^$6,627^$5,358^$8,060^$10,605

Garfield^$9,025^$11,782^$10,873^$11,888^$18,471

Pea Ridge^$52,753^$56,487^$54,628^$73,314^$86,467

County

Avoca^$8,492^$8,348^$9,355^$11,117^$11,321

Garfield^$8,735^$8,588^$9,623^$11,436^$11,645

Gateway^$7,048^$6,928^$7,764^$9,226^$9,395

Pea Ridge^$83,422^$82,009^$91,900^$109,211^$111,211

