Three items are to be presented during the public hearing of the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday, Dec. 1. The public hearing provides an opportunity for the pubic to speak about the request to city officials.

Items on the agenda for the public hearing are a request to rezone 14.7 acres from agricultural to R-2, single family, at 1993 Hayden Road by Winter Park Partners; a home occupation request for 130 Pike St. by Christopher Rust; and a home occupation request at 202 Crawford St. by Chris Hambrick. Two of the three issues will be considered under new business. The request from Rust will be under old business.

Also under new business, planners will consider a lot split on Peck Road along Sugar Creek by Steve Browning and a temporary sales trailer Lot 6, Phase 2 Fox Spur by Schuber Mitchel Homes.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the court room at City Hall.