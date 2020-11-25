Sign in
Recipe Today at 11:33 a.m.

Turkey Soup

From the kitchen of Christy Johnson, Piedmont, Mo.

This is an excellent way to use leftovers from the Thanksgiving feast!

Turkey carcass

Gravy, leftover

1 1/2 Tbsp. parsley flakes

1 1/2 tsp. beef bouillon

5 carrots, chopped

4 celery sticks, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 c. rice (or 1 pkg. Uncle Ben's long-grain rice & seasoning pack)

seasoning salt

pepper

Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco

left-over vegetables

Place turkey carcass, skin, gravy, drippings (with fat skimmed off) and giblets in large pan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Add 1 1/2 Tbsp. parsley flakes and 1 1/2 tsp. beef bouillon.

Boil for 2 to 3 hours until meat falls off bones.

Separate bones and meat. Discard bones, skin, fat and strain liquid.

Return liquid to boil and add 5 carrots (at 1 1/2 hours), 4 celery stalks and leaves (1 hour), 1 onion (1 hour), 1 cup meat, 1 cup rice (1/2 hour). Season with seasoning salt, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and a dash of Tabasco.

Add leftover vegetables or cans of vegetables about 30 minutes before serving.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or e-mailed to [email protected]

