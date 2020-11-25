Turkey Soup
From the kitchen of Christy Johnson, Piedmont, Mo.
This is an excellent way to use leftovers from the Thanksgiving feast!
Turkey carcass
Gravy, leftover
1 1/2 Tbsp. parsley flakes
1 1/2 tsp. beef bouillon
5 carrots, chopped
4 celery sticks, chopped
1 onion, chopped
1 c. rice (or 1 pkg. Uncle Ben's long-grain rice & seasoning pack)
seasoning salt
pepper
Worcestershire sauce
Tabasco
left-over vegetables
Place turkey carcass, skin, gravy, drippings (with fat skimmed off) and giblets in large pan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Add 1 1/2 Tbsp. parsley flakes and 1 1/2 tsp. beef bouillon.
Boil for 2 to 3 hours until meat falls off bones.
Separate bones and meat. Discard bones, skin, fat and strain liquid.
Return liquid to boil and add 5 carrots (at 1 1/2 hours), 4 celery stalks and leaves (1 hour), 1 onion (1 hour), 1 cup meat, 1 cup rice (1/2 hour). Season with seasoning salt, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce and a dash of Tabasco.
Add leftover vegetables or cans of vegetables about 30 minutes before serving.
•••
