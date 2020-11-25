Pea Ridge 1920 — the photograph appears to have been taken from across the street from the former location of the Post Office leaking eastward. The corner building bearing the sign W.H. Putman Dry Good appears to be the building vacated in the 1970s by Pea Ridge Furniture.
TIMES file photograph
