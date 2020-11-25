TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag at the beginning of the Tuesday, Nov. 17, City Council meeting. For photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 were lauded by Deputy Fire Chief Jared Powell, EMS director, at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, City Council meeting for raising $1,500 and donating equipment to the Fire Department. "Girls, thank you so much," Powell said for the three pairs of boots and three helmets. "We thank you so much for your generosity. For photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.