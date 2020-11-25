TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag at the beginning of the Tuesday, Nov. 17, City Council meeting. For photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Girl Scouts from Troop 5167 were lauded by Deputy Fire Chief Jared Powell, EMS director, at the Tuesday, Nov. 17, City Council meeting for raising $1,500 and donating equipment to the Fire Department. "Girls, thank you so much," Powell said for the three pairs of boots and three helmets. "We thank you so much for your generosity. For photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.