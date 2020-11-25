District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Lena Lynn Akins, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Edwin William Browning, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua C. Bunting, 32, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed
Bryson B. Burton, 28, texting while driving, bond forfeit
Brad L. Clark, 58, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Trinity Kay Lynn Conley, 23, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Thomas Edward Copp, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Eric Joseph Cross, 26, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Nowetta Fernandez, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Kelcy Lyn Fortier, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Shawn T. Gleason, 19, no proof liability insurance, guilty
Donnie Lynn Griffin, 47, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Cheyenne D. Griffm, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Robert A. Haggard, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty
Kyle Andrew Hathaway, 37, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Dustin E. Hicks, 39, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Jonathan R. Holmes, 38, failure to appear, nol prossed; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Chris W. Ingram, 34, no seat belt, bond forfeit
Teresa Lee Johnson, 50, no or expired trailer license, bond forfeit
Sylvia M. Lighthart, 38, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty
Hollie Marie Linam, 43, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Garrison Michael Lira, 24, speeding, bond forfeit
Joshua S. Mahoney, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Josnua Dean Matlock, 33, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Nampetch Newis, 54, speeding, bond forfeit
Michael Ponce, 20, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
James Earl Raby, 48, no proof liability insurance, guilty
James R. Riggs, 28, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Cesar Ruiz-Robles, 35, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit
Darrin M. Schmidt, 30, speeding, bond forfeit
Michelle Schniepp, 44, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Tina M. Schultz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Amber Maree Scott, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Cheryl Ann Scott, 48, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty
Asckom L. Sheppard, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
April L. Smith, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Aidan Blake Williams, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty