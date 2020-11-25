District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Lena Lynn Akins, 49, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Edwin William Browning, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua C. Bunting, 32, contempt and failure to complete public service, nol prossed

Bryson B. Burton, 28, texting while driving, bond forfeit

Brad L. Clark, 58, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Trinity Kay Lynn Conley, 23, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Thomas Edward Copp, 45, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Eric Joseph Cross, 26, no proof liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Nowetta Fernandez, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Kelcy Lyn Fortier, 24, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Shawn T. Gleason, 19, no proof liability insurance, guilty

Donnie Lynn Griffin, 47, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Cheyenne D. Griffm, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Robert A. Haggard, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof liability insurance, guilty; speeding, guilty

Kyle Andrew Hathaway, 37, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Dustin E. Hicks, 39, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Jonathan R. Holmes, 38, failure to appear, nol prossed; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Chris W. Ingram, 34, no seat belt, bond forfeit

Teresa Lee Johnson, 50, no or expired trailer license, bond forfeit

Sylvia M. Lighthart, 38, permitting unauthorized person to drive, guilty

Hollie Marie Linam, 43, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Garrison Michael Lira, 24, speeding, bond forfeit

Joshua S. Mahoney, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Josnua Dean Matlock, 33, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Nampetch Newis, 54, speeding, bond forfeit

Michael Ponce, 20, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

James Earl Raby, 48, no proof liability insurance, guilty

James R. Riggs, 28, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Cesar Ruiz-Robles, 35, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit; no proof liability insurance, bond forfeit

Darrin M. Schmidt, 30, speeding, bond forfeit

Michelle Schniepp, 44, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Tina M. Schultz, 33, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Amber Maree Scott, 30, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Cheryl Ann Scott, 48, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty

Asckom L. Sheppard, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

April L. Smith, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Aidan Blake Williams, 23, possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty