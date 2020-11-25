Sign in
Blackhawks defeat Trojans 50-46 by Annette Beard | Today at 3:00 a.m.
TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Jared Brewer (No. 20) drives in for a basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a tightly contested game against Subiaco in the Blackhawk gym. The Blackhawks ultimately defeated the Trojans 50-46. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Jared Brewer (No. 20) goes up for a basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a tightly contested game against Subiaco in the Blackhawk gym. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Jared Brewer (No. 20) leaps for a basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a tightly contested game against Subiaco in the Blackhawk gym. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Greydon Edwards (No. 21) shoots Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a tightly contested game against Subiaco in the Blackhawk gym. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Malik Bagsy (No. 22) makes a basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a tightly contested game against Subiaco in the Blackhawk gym. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior David Andrus (No. 33) shoots from behind the arc Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Blackhawk gym in the game against Subiaco. The Blackhawks defeated the visiting Trojans 50-46.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Bric Cates (No. 5) works his way down the court Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Blackhawk Gym.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Bric Cates (No. 5) leaps for the basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the contest against the Subiaco Trojans in Blackhawk Gym.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Mike Ericson (No. 42) sets up to shoot Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the home game against the Subiaco Trojans.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Greydon Edwards (No. 21) leaps for a basket Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the home game against the Subiaco Trojans.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Malik Bagsy (No. 22) shoots Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in the home game against the Subiaco Trojans.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Bric Cates (No. 5) passes the ball to teammate senior Malik Bagsy (No. 22) Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Blackhawk Gym in the game against the Subiaco Trojans.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Mike Ericson (No. 42) shoots over the Trojan defender Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior Mike Ericson (No. 42) fends off a Trojan.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk junior Trey Reed (No. 3) shot during the Tuesday, Nov. 17, game against the Trojans from Subiaco.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Blackhawk senior David Andrus (No. 33) shoots above a Trojan defender Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Blackhawk gym in the game against Subiaco. The Blackhawks defeated the visiting Trojans 50-46.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Sophomore Bric Cates (No. 5) leaps for a goal Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Blackhawk Gym.

