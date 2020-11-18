50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 19, 1970

Tuesday, Dec. 1, has been set as the date of a Pea Ridge City election to decide the issue of buying two historic buildings to house City Hall and possibly, in the future, the local fire department. That was the resolution adopted by Thursday's City Council meeting after Mayor Jack Musteen instructed city recorder Fred McKinney to read aloud the resolution prepared by an attorney hired by city officials.

The Pea Ridge merchants will sponsor a "Hootenanny" variety show, Saturday, Nov. 21, in the Pea Ridge High School gymnasium with general admission being $1 per person or $2.50 per family with the proceeds to benefit the Little League baseball teams.

Pea Ridge public school students will enjoy a full week of vacation next week. The schools will be out all next week to allow faculty to attend the state teachers' meeting the earlier part of the week and to allow a Thanksgiving holiday the latter part of the week.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 15 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 1980

Five ordinances were considered, action taken on some, a public hearing on revenue sharing budgeting, various reports received and routine business was transacted by the Pea Ridge City Council at its monthly meeting Thursday. Some 20 citizens were present for the meeting and entered into discussions from time to time.

The Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce approved a motion supporting the completion of the sewer project for the city and urging all citizens to lend their support to its early completion.

Anticipating that the county's income for 1981 will be less than the cost of living increases expected, the county Quorum Court's budget committee has completed a preliminary proposed budget reflecting those circumstances.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 25 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 22, 1990

Pea Ridge alderman Joe Hart said he will not apply for appointment to the Ward 2, position 1 alderman's seat he must give up in January because of his race for mayor. Hart was defeated Nov. 6 by incumbent Mayor Mary Rogers. No one filed for the seat, so the City Council will appoint a replacement.

The campaign chairman of the Pea Ridge United Fund said this week that the total could reach $32,000. Pat Patterson, chairman of the organization's inaugural fundraiser, said the total exceeded $30,000, which is $10,000 more than she had hoped for and $20,000 more than the United Fund set for a goal.

The Pea Ridge City Council tentatively approved a 1991 budget excepting the Water and Sewer Department, approved placement of the 1% county sales tax, made plans for a new alderman and a new city/prosecuting attorney and adjusted city workers' work week.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2000

The Pea Ridge United Fund has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, Nov. 30, in the emergency services building to discuss a planned merger with the Benton County United Way, according to chairman Jim Dawson.

At its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14, while struggling with a budget for 2001, the Garfield City Council expressed frustration because its sales tax proposal failed by only three votes. Garfield voters turned down the one-cent sales tax request 47 to 44. Mayor Bobby Flickinger said he could not understand such a small voter turnout. The population is more than 300 residents.

George Wisley, music direct of the First Baptist Church, directed the choir for the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance Community Thanksgiving service Sunday. Ministers from different local churches led the combined worship service at the United Methodist Church and special music was provided by a combined choir of Presbyterians and Methodists.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2010

Nabholz is out and Baldwin & Schell is in as construction manager of the multi-use facility at Pea Ridge High School. The decision, made by Pea Ridge School Board members at a special meeting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, came after board members were told by superintendent Mike Van Dyke that Nabholz had cut 7,000 square feet off the design and was still over budget and that Nabholz was "a little antagonistic" and "trying to undermine" working with the vendor of the fabric-structure portion of the multi-purpose facility.

A straitened economy means more people may need assistance providing Christmas gifts for their children, but also has the benefactors needing assistance. Angel Tree has been a project in Pea Ridge for many years and is sponsored by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance, a coordinated effort of all pastors in the area.

City officials adopted a $5 million budget for 2011 after thoroughly examining each department's proposed expenditures. The only contention was $4,390 allocated for the library.