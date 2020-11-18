Monday, Nov. 23

Remote Learning Day

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, corn chips, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 24

NO SCHOOL

Wednesday, Nov. 25

NO SCHOOL

Thursday, Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27

NO SCHOOL

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.