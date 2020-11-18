Monday, Nov. 23
Remote Learning Day
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, corn chips, fruit, milk
Tuesday, Nov. 24
NO SCHOOL
Wednesday, Nov. 25
NO SCHOOL
Thursday, Nov. 26
Happy Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 27
NO SCHOOL
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75
