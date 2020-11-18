Thursday, Nov. 5

8:58 p.m. as a result of a traffic stop, police cited Ricky Jo England, 45, Pineville, Mo., in connection with possession of Sch. IV or V.

Friday, Nov. 6

9:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jimmie Ray Allen Lindsey, 36, Berryville, in connection with failure to dim headlights, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle license, possession of Sch. VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Nov. 7

7:22 p.m. Police were dispatched to a business in town to speak to a complainant about violation of a protection order. The report was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for review.

Monday, Nov. 9

8:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Luke Daniel Borg, 21, Decatur, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Sch. VI and no proof of insurance.

Friday, Nov. 13

10:30 p.m. Police arrested Santos-Martinez Alberto Salinas, 39, Rogers, in connection with obstruction governmental operations, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

Saturday, Nov. 14

3:07 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Halleck Lane in connection with a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police criminally trespassed Morgen E. Knight, 28, Pea Ridge, from the residence.