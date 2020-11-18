Sign in
Lady Blackhawks sign letters of intent by Annette Beard | November 18, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn was joined by parents Renee Wright and Richie Winn Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Pea Ridge High School as she signed a letter of intent to further her education and participate in track and field at Pittsburg State. "I have coached Blakelee for the last six years and she has never ceased to amaze me," coach Heather Wade said.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk Baylie Slone was joined by parents Greg and Angie Slone Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, as she signed a letter of intent to play softball for Oklahoma Wesleyan. Coach Josh Reynolds said Slone is a career 471% OB. "She's dependable and a great example of younger players," Reynolds said, adding that she had battled to come back to sports after a significant knee injury.

Courtesy photograph

Lady Blackhawk Harmony Reynolds signed a letter of intent to compete at UAFS in cross country, according to coach Heather Wade.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk Aidan Dayberry, a three-year starter, signed a letter of intent to play at Lincoln University. She was joined by parents Chris and Holly Dayberry. Her batting average is .459, she scored 37 runs, 37 RBI.

Renee Wright, Blakelee Winn, and Richie Winn at PRHS Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
Baylie Slone with parents Greg and Angie Slone, PRHS, Nov. 12, 2020

