School Board members heard a presentation concerning Warm, Safe and Dry upgrades to the buildings during a special Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, Nov. 9, prior to the regular School Board meeting.

A presentation by representatives from C.R. Crawford about the final work on the new high school auditorium and gym revealed the area should be completed by Monday, Nov. 30.

"We should be able to play a basketball game in there before Christmas break," superintendent Keith Martin said.

Officials said there are 16 students out due to covid-19 quarantines and no staff as of Monday, Nov. 9.

District treasurer Nathalie Brunell told board members she is purchasing a digital time clock system that will provide a more accurate recording of classified employees' times and will eliminate paper work. The cost of the system, $17,600, is below the bid threshold, according to Martin.

Board members also approved a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding with Chenal Family Therapy.

In other business, the School Board:

• Accepted the resignation of Kody Montgomery, teacher from the Junior High; Crissy Knauts, nurse at Jr. High; Hailey Ferguson, paraprofessional at Intermediate School; and Jeff Lang, maintenance; and

• Hired Jennifer White, ELA teacher at Jr. High; Emily Hartenbower, nurse at Jr. High; Amanda Horton, custodian at Primary; Charity Young, custodian at Intermediate; Mercedes Sweatt, custodian at Primary; and Steve Jordan, groundskeeper.