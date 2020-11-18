The annual Giving Gallery at Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church will offer a shopping drive through this year.

"We love helping our community and especially the children. But, this year will be a little different (par for 2020, right?!?)," according to one of the organizers, Chrissy Doyle.

The Giving Gallery is an opportunity for children up to the age of 16 to do their Christmas shopping. All items are under a $1 and when shopping is completed, items are gift wrapped and tagged each item for the children to take home.

This year will have to be a modified version, organizers said.

"We are asking that children submit their shopping list to the church, complete with their name and the name, age, gender and "like" of each person to shop for," Doyle said.

Lists should be submitted by Nov. 25. They can be mailed to Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 763, Pea Ridge, AR 72751, or dropped of at the church. There is a small mailbox decorated on the fence. Or it can be sent through Facebook messenger. Also add an adult name and contact number in case there are questions.

On Dec. 5, a "shopping drive through" will be available to all who submitted a list.

"All you have to do is drive up and we will load your child's presents for them," Doyle said. "There will not be a shopping store as usual. We pray this will not be the case next year."

For more information, text questions to 479-619-6425.