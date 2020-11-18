Sign in
Getting ready for Christmas by Annette Beard | November 18, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Employees of the city Street Department put Christmas decorations on the street lights up North Curtis Avenue recently. Here, Aaron Clark places a candy cane on the pole. The annual Christmas parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

