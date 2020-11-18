TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Employees of the city Street Department put Christmas decorations on the street lights up North Curtis Avenue recently. Here, Aaron Clark places a candy cane on the pole. The annual Christmas parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.