Merrill White is the newest Pea Ridge City Council member after winning the election Tuesday, Nov. 3.

White, who was with family and friends to watch results, said he was already receiving congratulations via texts.

"To all the residents of the city of Pea Ridge, I want to publicly thank you for your votes, and support through the election process," Merrill White said Tuesday night. "I vow to be the council person you voted for and will stand up for the rights and interests of the citizens of Pea Ridge moving forward."

White garnered 1,498 votes for 55.92% of the votes; Jesse Fryer received 1,181 votes for 44.08%.

There are 3,896 registered voters in the city limits of Pea Ridge, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Pea Ridge voters were also asked to approve Sunday sales of alcohol.

Early, unofficial results show that question passing by 66.38% with 1,868 for and 946 against.