Thank you, veterans, for your service! by Annette Beard | November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Aaron Clark, U.S. Navy

In recognition of Veterans Day 2020, area residents were asked to share photographs of their veterans and they responded well, sending photographs of their relatives, young and old, who served in the United States armed forces. The TIMES thanks veterans for their service. See pages 5A, 6A and 5B for more photographs.

Adam Trammel, Army National Guard
Arlis Moore, U.S. Navy
Bill Snow Sr.
Bill Wallace, U.S. Navy
Brian Leach, U.S. Navy
Butch Nash, U.S. Army Vietnam
Calvin Cloer, Navy Seabees, 1968-1970 Vietnam
Chad Cloer, U.S. Army
Chris Snow
Claude Williams, U.S. Navy World War II
Corey Conduff, U.S. Army
Corey Sears, Marine
CPL Nicholas Dale Echols USMC, 3 tours in Iraq

