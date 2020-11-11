In recognition of Veterans Day 2020, area residents were asked to share photographs of their veterans and they responded well, sending photographs of their relatives, young and old, who served in the United States armed forces. The TIMES thanks veterans for their service. See pages 5A, 6A and 5B for more photographs.

Adam Trammel, Army National Guard

Arlis Moore, U.S. Navy

Bill Snow Sr.

Bill Wallace, U.S. Navy

Brian Leach, U.S. Navy

Butch Nash, U.S. Army Vietnam

Calvin Cloer, Navy Seabees, 1968-1970 Vietnam

Chad Cloer, U.S. Army

Chris Snow

Claude Williams, U.S. Navy World War II

Corey Conduff, U.S. Army

Corey Sears, Marine