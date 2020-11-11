Sign in
State Champion 4A Cross Country by Annette Beard | November 11, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk cross country men's team won the state championship for 4A at the state meet Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hot Springs.

Courtesy photograph

Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk cross country men's team won the state championship for 4A at the state meet Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hot Springs. The cross country teams are coached by Heather Wade assisted by Adam Gibby, Nico Hall and volunteer assistant Emily Spears.

