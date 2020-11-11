Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk cross country men's team won the state championship for 4A at the state meet Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hot Springs.
Courtesy photograph
Pea Ridge High School Blackhawk cross country men's team won the state championship for 4A at the state meet Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Hot Springs. The cross country teams are coached by Heather Wade assisted by Adam Gibby, Nico Hall and volunteer assistant Emily Spears.
