Mrs. Wanda Roe was joined by her granddaughter, Crystal Craig, at a drive-by ceremony Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Mrs. Roe received a commendation from the Arkansas State Senate thanks to Sen. Cecile Bledsoe in recognition of Roe's 100th birthday. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Mrs. Wanda Roe was feted by friends, family and the community Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in recognition of her 100th birthday.

Mrs. Thelma Hall sports signs declaring "Happy birthday, Wanda" and "100 more, you go girl!" as she drives by Mrs. Wanda Roe Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

City Council member Ginger Larsen wished Mrs. Wanda Roe a happy 100th birthday.

Lance Sanders, former City Council member, was one of many people who drove by Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, celebrating Mrs. Wanda Roe's 100th birthday. His daughter designed a poster wishing Mrs. Roe "Happy birthday."

Many people drove by celebrating Mrs. Wanda Roe's 100th birthday.

Mrs. Wanda Roe's nephew, Owen Roe, was one of many persons driving by Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, to wish Mrs. Roe "Happy birthday" as she celebrates her 100th birthday. "That's Preacher's boy," Mrs. Roe said.

Sandy Button, left, joined Wanda Roe, center, and Roe's granddaughter, Crystal Craig, to celebrate Roe's 100th birthday.

Sandy Button, left, joined Wanda Roe to celebrate Roe's 100th birthday.

Bouquets of flowers were given to Mrs. Wanda Roe during a drive-by birthday party for Mrs. Roe, 100, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Many people, including members of the Pea Ridge Historical Society and former students of Mrs. Wanda Roe, worked together to plan and host a drive-by birthday party for Mrs. Roe, 100, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Wanda Roe, 100, nearly cried at some of the kind words and the greetings of people who drove by Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, wishing Mrs. Roe a happy birthday.

Wanda Roe, 100, and her granddaughter, Crystal Craig, enjoyed the greetings of many people who drove by Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, wishing Mrs. Roe a happy birthday.