Pea Ridge Schools Menus November 11, 2020 at 2:00 a.m.
Pea Ridge Schools Menus November 11, 2020 at 2:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 16

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, milk

Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, frozen juice cup, milk

Thursday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, pumpkin pie, craisins, milk

Friday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$2.35

Lunch:

• Children 0-18 years - Free

• Adults^$3.75

