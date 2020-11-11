Monday, Nov. 16
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ground beef, lettuce/tomato/salsa, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or bean and beef burrito
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Popcorn chicken, garden salad, celery sticks w/ranch, strawberry cup, milk
Grades 10-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Mini cinis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, frozen juice cup, milk
Thursday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, pumpkin pie, craisins, milk
Friday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Pop Tarts, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots w/ranch, variety of fruit, milk
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Breakfast:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$2.35
Lunch:
• Children 0-18 years - Free
• Adults^$3.75