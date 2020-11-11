Saturday, Oct. 31
5:28 p.m. Police were advised of a "suspicious person" sitting in a vehicle in the Walmart Neighborhood parking lot. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Derrick Russell, 25, Garfield, in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His vehicle was towed and impounded.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
2:07 p.m. A resident of Crawford Street reported financial identity fraud.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
1:46 p.m. A resident of Lee Town Drive reported financial identity fraud.
Saturday, Nov. 7
6:10 p.m. A resident of W.M.B. Franklin Ave. reported a vehicle license plate had been stolen from her vehicle which was parked at her residence.
