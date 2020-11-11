Sharon Kay Fletcher

Sharon Kay Fletcher (Laughlin) died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in her home on Laughlin Ridge.

She was a beloved wife, devoted momma, loving mema/nana, sister and friend.

She was loved by everyone who met her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Fletcher; a son, Jeremiah; father, Amos Laughlin; mother, Racheal Laughlin (Ruddick); five brothers; four sisters; granddaughter, Kaleeyah Wilson; and great-granddaughter, Philomena Canfield.

Survivors are three daughters, Cynthia and husband Tim of Edmond, Okla., LaDena and husband Tom of Rogers, Ark., and Crystal and Jackie of Pineville, Mo.; nine granddaughters, DeeAdra, Alisha, Nikki, Taylor, Kristin, Kelsey, Racheal, Amber and Brittany; eight grandsons, Alex, Andy, Corey, Derrick, Justin, Robert, Zach and Tony; 20 great-grandchildren and number 21 due Christmas; ex-husband, Ronald Gentry; sister, Eva Laughlin; stepson, Jimmy Fletcher; stepdaughter, Virginia Fletcher; and numerous family and friends.

A farewell service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Roller Cemetery, Powell, Mo.

Flowers and cards can be sent to the family in care of Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher Kym Hurley

Christopher Kym Hurley, 41, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 5, 1979, in Satellite Beach, Fla., to Scott Hurley and Ok Pun Hurley.

He grew up in Gravette and had been a resident of Pea Ridge for two years. He worked in home construction, loved electronics, computers, sky watching, art, drawing and loved his family. He attended The Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his fiancée, Haley Carey of the home; his father, Scott Hurley and wife, Linda, of Shawnee, Okla.; two sons, Jaxon Hurley of Pea Ridge and Mekko Hurley of Tulsa, Okla.; step-children, Chloe, Bryant and Zachary Jenson of Tulsa; a brother, Brian Hurley and wife Denise of Bella Vista; his brother from another mother, Aaron Pratt and wife Natalie and their children, Kane and Piper Pratt of Pea Ridge; and an uncle, Benny Ball and wife Tammy of Rogers.

A memorial will held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Shirley Ruth Lee

Shirley Ruth Lee, 87, of Rogers, died Nov. 5, 2020, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. She was born June 2, 1933, in Akron, Ohio, to Charles Franck and Zona Day Franck.

She enjoyed gardening, walking and was very active in her church. She started a compassion mission for the homeless in La Crosse, Wis., and was a member of Cornerstone Free Church in La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Howard Burnett; her second, husband Merle Lee; and siblings, Charles Franck, Hazel Zimmer and Rosemary Phillips.

Survivors include three children, Robert Burnett of Springdale, Laura Burnett of Rogers and Charles Burnett and wife Kathy of Rogers; step-children, Don and Dave Lee of Wisconsin; siblings, Leon Franck and wife Arlene of Wisconsin and Martin Franck and wife Christine of Ohio; grandchildren, Chuck, Lee, Robert, Alicia, Hunter and Matthew; and several great-grandchildren.

No services are planned. Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Diane Lynn Qualls

Diane Lynn Qualls, 68, of Rogers, died Nov. 2, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Jan. 21, 1952, in Helena, Mont., to Franklin Harold Hunter and Beryl Louise Carlson Hunter.

She was very involved in Al-Anon for 22 years, enjoyed crafting, sewing, ceramics, playing computer games, and being with her family was a top priority.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Qualls ( Jr.); and brother, Michael Hunter.

Survivors are a daughter, Deborah Abercrombie and husband Dale of Pea Ridge; a brother, Richard D. Hunter and wife Mary of Overland Park, Kan.; two grandchildren, Michael Thorton of Springfield, Mo., and Cody Wilson of Pea Ridge; 13 great-grandchildren; and her best friend of 28 years, Dorene "Doreenee" Henley of Lenexa, Kan.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.