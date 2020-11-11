Pea Ridge claimed its first state title since 1985 as the Blackhawks compiled 76 points compared with 135 for second-place De Queen. The Blackhawks were led by Levi Schultz, who took ninth place with his time of 17:49.66, while Grandon Grant and Josiah Small took 12th and 14th, respectively.
Blackhawk individual results
9^Levi Schultz^17:49.66
12^Grandon Grant^17:53.83
14^Josiah Small^18:06.83
22^Layton Powell^18:37.85
24^Tian Grant^18:41.35
32^Elijah Wiggins^19:06.77
36^Troy Ferguson^19:16.83
43^Jacob Stein^19:33.38
46^Sebasttien Mullikin^19:39.19
Lady Blackhawk individual results
6^Liz Vazques^20:52.06
10^Harmony Reynolds^21:22.84
17^RyLee Raines^22:22.22
24^Olivia Scates^22:41.48
25^Emma Stewart^22:42.27
31^Allie King^22:59.20
36^Maddisyn Robinson^23:16.76
45^Ryleigh Gilbreath^23:42.72
64^Dallice White^24:32.42