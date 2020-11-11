Sign in
Cross country individual results by Annette Beard | November 11, 2020 at 3:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge claimed its first state title since 1985 as the Blackhawks compiled 76 points compared with 135 for second-place De Queen. The Blackhawks were led by Levi Schultz, who took ninth place with his time of 17:49.66, while Grandon Grant and Josiah Small took 12th and 14th, respectively.

Blackhawk individual results

9^Levi Schultz^17:49.66

12^Grandon Grant^17:53.83

14^Josiah Small^18:06.83

22^Layton Powell^18:37.85

24^Tian Grant^18:41.35

32^Elijah Wiggins^19:06.77

36^Troy Ferguson^19:16.83

43^Jacob Stein^19:33.38

46^Sebasttien Mullikin^19:39.19

Lady Blackhawk individual results

6^Liz Vazques^20:52.06

10^Harmony Reynolds^21:22.84

17^RyLee Raines^22:22.22

24^Olivia Scates^22:41.48

25^Emma Stewart^22:42.27

31^Allie King^22:59.20

36^Maddisyn Robinson^23:16.76

45^Ryleigh Gilbreath^23:42.72

64^Dallice White^24:32.42

