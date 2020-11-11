Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Court Report November 11, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ronnie Joe Byford, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Samantha Jo Cotton, 27, careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Ricky Wayne Cutberth, 53, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Joshua A. Downing, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Blake A. Franklin, 23, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Sagan B. Gregory, 24, no seat belt, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Malcolm J. Hendrix, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed

Dylan Mitchell Kennedy, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Cole S. Law, 20, resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, nol prossed; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua A. Lee, 33, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Kristopher C. Logan, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lakin M. Myers, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Shamus M. Ohagan, 29, assault, nol prossed

Memorie Raper, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Lynn Gable Streeter, 77, battery, guilty; terroristic threatening, nol prossed

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT