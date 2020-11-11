District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Ronnie Joe Byford, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Samantha Jo Cotton, 27, careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Ricky Wayne Cutberth, 53, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Joshua A. Downing, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Blake A. Franklin, 23, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Sagan B. Gregory, 24, no seat belt, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Malcolm J. Hendrix, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed
Dylan Mitchell Kennedy, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Cole S. Law, 20, resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, nol prossed; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Joshua A. Lee, 33, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Kristopher C. Logan, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Lakin M. Myers, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty
Shamus M. Ohagan, 29, assault, nol prossed
Memorie Raper, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Lynn Gable Streeter, 77, battery, guilty; terroristic threatening, nol prossed