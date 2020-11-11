District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ronnie Joe Byford, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Samantha Jo Cotton, 27, careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Ricky Wayne Cutberth, 53, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Joshua A. Downing, 26, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Blake A. Franklin, 23, contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Sagan B. Gregory, 24, no seat belt, guilty; driving while intoxicated, not guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Malcolm J. Hendrix, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, dismissed; failure to appear, dismissed

Dylan Mitchell Kennedy, 23, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, nol prossed; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Cole S. Law, 20, resisting arrest, guilty; disorderly conduct, nol prossed; public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Joshua A. Lee, 33, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Kristopher C. Logan, 18, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Lakin M. Myers, 28, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; contempt and failure to complete public service, guilty

Shamus M. Ohagan, 29, assault, nol prossed

Memorie Raper, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Lynn Gable Streeter, 77, battery, guilty; terroristic threatening, nol prossed